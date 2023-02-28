(WKBN) – March starts Wednesday. The month is known for the weather folklore phrase “In like a lion, out like a lamb”.

This year March will start very warm with temperatures expected to reach the 60s on Wednesday. That is more than 20°F degrees above the normal! A typical high on March 1 in Youngstown, Ohio is 41°F. A typical low is 24°F for March 1.

Snow is not in the forecast to start the month this year. Our normal snowfall on the first day of the month is a half inch.

Let’s take a look at the first three days of the month in recorded history to see some of the extremes that have taken place through the years.

The hottest start to March in Youngstown, Ohio

The hottest start to March took place in 1938 with a high temperature of 68°F.

The hottest low temperature for the first day of the month took place in 1972 when the low only dropped to 49°F.

The hottest average temperature (High/Low averaged together) took place in 1972 with a 57.5°F average for the first day of March in Youngstown, Ohio.

The hottest temperature on record for each of the first three days of March in Youngstown, Ohio is listed in the table below.

Date of the Year Temperature Year March 1st 68 1939 March 2nd 74 1976 March 3rd 71 1991 Record high temperatures to start March in Youngstown, Ohio

The coldest start to March in Youngstown, Ohio

The coldest start to March took place in 1980 with a low temperature of -2°F.

The coldest high temperature for the first day of the month took place in 1980 when the high only climbed to 10°F.

The coldest average temperature (High/Low averaged together) took place in 1980 with a 4°F average for the first day of March in Youngstown, Ohio.

The coldest temperature on record for each of the first three days of March in Youngstown, Ohio is listed in the table below.

Date of the Year Temperature Year March 1st -2 1980 March 2nd -4 2014 March 3rd -10 1980 Record low temperatures to start March in Youngstown, Ohio

When was the wettest start to March on record in Youngstown, Ohio

The wettest start to March in Youngstown took place in 1954 when 1.53 inches of rain fell to start the month on the first day.

Date of the Year Precipitation Year March 1st 1.53″ 1954 March 2nd 0.96″ 1951 March 3rd 0.59″ 2012 Wettest days to start March in Youngstown, Ohio

When was the snowiest start to March on record in Youngstown, Ohio

The snowiest start to March in Youngstown took place in 2015 when 6.8 inches of snow fell to start the month on the first day.