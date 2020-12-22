Improving conditions into Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday

TUESDAY MORNING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Risk of rain and snow showers will wrap up through the morning hours Tuesday. As we go into Tuesday late afternoon and evening, expect to see clouds break up a bit. This will allow for at least a slightly better chance to see the planet conjunction tonight.
- Partly cloudy skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s. We warm up nicely with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and highs back into the middle 40s.
- A bigger storm system will work its way towards the valley Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning. Precipitation will start out as rain Thursday morning and transition to snow into Thursday afternoon and evening.
- Snowfall could add up into Christmas morning bringing a good chance for a White Christmas across the valley. Slow travel is possible into Friday morning.
- Much colder conditions on the way for Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning. Lows will only be around 12 degrees and our highs will barely make it into the low 20s for Friday afternoon.
- Warmer weather will be around for the second half of the weekend into early next week.