Improving conditions into Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday

TONIGHTA quick clipper moving through the region tonight brings some showers and snowflakes. Most of our Monday evening will have light rain or drizzle. As temperatures fall to the lower 30s, the showers mix over to some snow. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 30s overnight, helping limit the chance for slick spots. That said, there will be a chance for some accumulation overnight, between a trace up to 1", and a few slick side roads or bridges and overpasses are possible.

TUESDAYThe chance for pockets of snow continues Tuesday morning and any snow may mix with rain. The chance of precipitation is highest in the morning. Any rain and snow tapers off into the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Clouds break up a bit Tuesday night. This will be the one window we have at seeing the "Christmas Star." The planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear very close to each other in the night sky, making the two planets appear as one very bright star. The closest they will appear will be Monday night but clouds will obstruct the view. However, they will remain pretty close to one-another in the night sky Tuesday night as well. Lows will drop to the middle 20s.