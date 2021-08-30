Ida remnants heading toward the region — Here’s an update on impacts for the Valley

TONIGHT

A few isolated downpours or thunderstorms are possible early tonight. Dew points are coming down a bit as a cold front pushes through the area and will stall just south of the Valley. This will allow for slightly cooler and less humid conditions tonight with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight.

TUESDAY

We will have a lot of clouds around the region Tuesday, streaming in from Ida’s remnants. While we will have some peeks of sun at times, it is shaping up to be a more cloudier than sunnier kind of day. The front that settled through the area Monday night will still be close by and will be the focal point for a few isolated afternoon downpours and storms. While it is looking like a dry day for the majority of the area, a couple of showers or storms are possible. The best chance at encountering any rain will be to the south of Route 165, mainly in Columbiana County. Highs Tuesday will be around 80°. It won’t be as humid of a day as we have had recently but dew points hovering in the lower to mid-60s will result in a little stickiness to the air.

We will start watching for the impacts from Ida Tuesday night. Clouds increase with overcast skies. Showers are possible after midnight into Wednesday morning. Rain chances will be greatest south and east of Lisbon in Columbiana County. As you go north of Lisbon, rain chances will be lower. Little to no rain is expected into northern and western Trumbull County. Temperatures overnight drop to the middle to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is going to be a lot cooler with overcast skies expected all day. It will also be a bit breezy throughout the day. Rain from Ida will be ongoing in the morning as you head south and east of Youngstown. While areas north and west of the city have a chance for some showers through the day, the bulk of what we see from Ida will fall in the southeastern parts of our area. The heaviest rainfall will be southeast of Lisbon. We will have a chance for up to 1″ – 1.5″ of rain around Wellsville and East Liverpool. Totals will be much lighter as you head north, tapering to only trace amounts as you get into northern and western Trumbull County. (For a look at the rainfall accumulation map, click play on the video above.)

Temperatures will be much cooler Wednesday, only reaching the mid-70s. The rain from Ida will be pulling away from the region into the late afternoon, tapering off before sunset. The evening will feature clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Skies become mainly clear Wednesday night with lows dropping to the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

While most of the rain Wednesday will be southeast of the Canfield Fair, the chance for seeing rain is there for the kickoff. Following the first day comes several beautiful fair days. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and in the middle to upper 70s. Saturday will also be dry with a partly sunny sky and highs reaching the upper 70s. Humidity will be low all three days. Do take note that overnight lows will be cool so if you’re out at the fair after sunset, you’ll likely want a hoodie or light jacket. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm Sunday as dew points start coming up a bit and highs return to around 80°. The next best chance for rain will be a risk for spotty rain and storms around the area for Labor Day. It will be more humid with highs in the lower 80s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.