Ida moisture arrives tonight — Here’s the latest on rainfall potential and your Canfield Fair update

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Columbiana county as Ida approaches. Pockets of heavy rain are possible this evening through early Wednesday afternoon. If you encounter flooding, NEVER DRIVE THROUGH IT — TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

TONIGHT

Some spotty evening downpours are possible, especially into Columbiana County. Rain chances will continue to climb overnight as tropical moisture from Ida arrives. We will have cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. The best chance for rain will be south and east of Youngstown, though everyone has a chance at encountering showers by daybreak. Rainfall may be heavy and steady in spots, especially south and east of Lisbon.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with areas of rain and lots of clouds. While rain chances are high in the morning, the entire day isn’t going to be a washout. Showers are likely through the morning with rain quickly tapering off into the early afternoon. It will be overcast through early afternoon, with decreasing clouds heading into the evening. Temperatures will start climbing once the clouds begin to thin out, reaching highs in the mid-70s. It will also be a bit breezy with a northeasterly wind between 10-20 MPH throughout the day.

While areas north and west of the city have a chance for some showers through the morning, the bulk of what we see from Ida will fall in the southeastern parts of our area. The heaviest rainfall will be southeast of Lisbon. We will have a chance for up to 1″ to 1.5″ of rain around Wellsville and East Liverpool. Totals will be much lighter as you head north, tapering to only trace amounts as you get into northern and western Trumbull County. (For a look at the rainfall accumulation map, watch the video above.)

Temperatures will turn much cooler Wednesday evening. Skies will be mainly clear and the humidity will exit the region. Temperatures fall to around 60° by 11 p.m. Overnight lows will be dropping into the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

Beautiful weather ahead Thursday! Expect a sunny and dry day. It will be cooler in the morning. Humidity won’t be a factor. Daytime highs reach the mid-70s. Thursday night will feel a tad chilly, especially after our recent stretch of warm and humid nights. Skies will be clear through the evening, allowing for temps in the 50s already by 11 p.m. If you have evening plans out at the Canfield Fair, you’ll want to bring a jacket or hoodie with you. We stay clear overnight with temperatures dropping all the way to the lower 50s by daybreak Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more beautiful days for the fair will follow Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny and in the middle 70s for highs with continued low humidity. Saturday will start with sun and will be a tad warmer as highs flirt with 80°. Expect increasing clouds into Saturday evening, and we are going to have to watch for a few evening showers. The better chance for rain will be Saturday overnight into early Sunday morning. There is a chance for a few stray showers or storms Sunday as dew points start coming up a bit. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is also a chance for a few isolated showers and storms around the area for Labor Day, mainly in the afternoon. Highs Monday will be around 80° with partly sunny skies.

