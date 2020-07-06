Humidity and thunderstorms return to the Valley for your Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKMostly clear, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's. Sunny and hot today, with a high in the lower 90's. Mostly clear tonight, muggy. Low in the upper 60's.

ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY & WEDNESDAYSunny and hot tomorrow, a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms to develop into the afternoon. High in the mid 90's. Early Evening isolated storm chance early Tuesday evening. Partly cloudy and muggy late. Low in the upper 60's. Hazy and humid Wednesday, with a slight chance for isolated stormsinto the afternoon and early evening. High in the lower 90's. Partly cloudy and muggy Wednesday night, low around 70°.

DRY, HOT AND HUMID THURSDAYHazy and hot Thursday, with a high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night, low in the lower 70's.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON STORMS SIGNAL MODEST BREAK IN THE HEATA storm system will give a modest break in the high heat for the weekend. Partly sunnyFriday, with isolated afternoon and evening storm chance. High in the low to mid 90's. Lower 70's Friday night with isolated storm chance. High in the upper 80's Saturday and scattered storms at times. Isolated storms Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60's. High in the mid 80's Sunday, with partly sunny skies and isolated storms possible. Lower 60's into Monday morning, with a slight storm chance. Lower 80's Monday with a chance for an isolated storm and partly sunny skies.