Humidity and thunderstorms return to the Valley for your Tuesday

Hot and steamy weather sticks around for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear, warm and quiet tonight…Low: 68
— Partly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday…High: 94…Low: 70
— Mostly sunny and hot with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday…High: 92…Low: 69
— Mostly sunny, hazy and some spotty storms Thursday…High: 94…Low: 71
— Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Friday…High: 93…Low: 70
— Partly sunny and a bit cooler with scattered storms Saturday…High: 86…Low: 65
— Partly sunny with isolated storms Sunday…High: 83…Low: 62
— Mostly sunny and some spotty storms next Monday…High: 81