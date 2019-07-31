Humidity and rain chances dropping — Here’s when to expect more showers

We will be trending more dry than wet the next several days. There are a few windows where isolated rain/storms will be possible -- Here's the update:

TONIGHT

Skies clear out tonight with dry weather expected overnight. A little bit of patchy fog is possible into the morning commute Thursday. Lows will fall to around 60°. Dew points will be falling, meaning it will feel much more comfortable and much less humid by daybreak.

THURSDAY

We get back to some sunshine Thursday. The day starts off mostly sunny with some patchy clouds around through the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 80s. Skies will be mainly clear Thursday night and it will feel nice and comfortable. Lows will drop into the upper 50s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday is setting up to be another day with some sunshine. Skies will turn partly sunny into the afternoon and we will have a low chance for an isolated shower or storm to impact the area. The chance for rain is much greater to our east and southeast, but it will be a close call. Any rain or storms are expected to be isolated. Expect highs in the lower to mid-80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern into next week will be more dry than wet. The weekend kicks off with a beautiful day. Look for lots of sunshine Saturday and some sun Sunday, too. Saturday looks dry but there will be another low chance for an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon. Both days will have highs in the mid-80s and will be a little muggy at times, especially in the evening. Rain chance stay low for the start of the workweek. There is a storm system we are monitoring that brings an increasing risk for storms as we move further into the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.