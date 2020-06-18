Humidity and isolated showers in the forecast for your Thursday

TONIGHTAfter several quiet days, changes begin setting up overnight for the end of the week. We will see scattered clouds through the night as an area of low pressure to our southeast begins lifting north. There will be a slim chance for an isolated sprinkle early tonight, with rain chances continuing to rise toward morning. Temperatures will drop to around 60°

THURSDAYOur chances for showers and storms will be on the rise Thursday. A few isolated morning showers or a stray thunderstorm are possible. Any morning precipitation is expected to be fairly isolated in coverage. We will have more clouds around Thursday than the last few days, with peeks of sunshine through the afternoon helping temperatures return to the lower 80s. It will also become increasingly more humid through the day as dew points climb into the 60s. This will make the air feel a bit stickier compared to the last several days. That will also aid in the development of spotty showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The day isn't looking like a washout but hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible throughout the entire day.