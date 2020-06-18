Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Humidity and isolated showers in the forecast for your Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm weather and thunderstorms stick around into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly sunny and warm today with a spotty shower or thundershower…highs in the low 80s
— Partly cloudy tonight with an isolated thundershower…lows near 60
— Sun and clouds Friday with spotty or isolated thundershowers…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny Saturday with a spotty showers possible…highs in the mid 80s
— An isolated shower or thundershower Sunday and warmer…highs in the upper 80s
— More spotty showers possible Monday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered showers and storms Tuesday…highs in the low 80s
— More scattered showers and storms Wednesday…highs in the mid 80s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com