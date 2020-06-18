Humidity and isolated showers in the forecast for your Thursday

Warm weather and thunderstorms stick around into the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly sunny and warm today with a spotty shower or thundershower…highs in the low 80s
— Partly cloudy tonight with an isolated thundershower…lows near 60
— Sun and clouds Friday with spotty or isolated thundershowers…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny Saturday with a spotty showers possible…highs in the mid 80s
— An isolated shower or thundershower Sunday and warmer…highs in the upper 80s
— More spotty showers possible Monday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered showers and storms Tuesday…highs in the low 80s
— More scattered showers and storms Wednesday…highs in the mid 80s