Humidity and chances for showers return on Wednesday

Showers stay in the forecast Thursday; likely dry for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly clear tonight…lows in the mid-to-upper 60s

— More humid for your Wednesday with chances for isolated showers…high in the mid 80s

— Staying humid Thursday with scattered thunderstorms…high in the mid 80s again

— Cooler, sunny, and less humid Friday…high near 80

— Slightly warmer for the weekend…mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s

— Warmer and more humid to start next week with chances for isolated storms…highs near 90 Monday and next Tuesday