Humid with scattered storms Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Humid this morning. Patchy clouds and temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points in the lower 70s. Tropical feel continues with this thick air. Isolated storms this morning. Widespread storms look to develop by noon today. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Downpours possible today as well. High in the mid to upper 80s. Feels like temperature in the low to mid 90s.



ISOLATED STORM TONIGHT

Chance for a stray shower or storm tonight, otherwise muggy and cloudy. Low in the lower 70s.



HEAT INDEX NEAR 100° THURSDAY

Low to mid 90s and steamy Thursday. Dangerous heat indices in the low triple digits tomorrow.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks with outdoor chores.

Showers and storms likely into the afternoon and early evening.

Some storms could be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Downpours possible as well.

Lower 70s and humid Thursday night.



STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY BEFORE A COOLER WEEKEND

Scattered showers and storms Friday, high in the mid 80s.

Some storms could be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Downpours possible as well.

Mid 60s with scattered showers and storms Friday night.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Cloudy with a slight shower chance early Saturday morning. Becoming sunny into the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Cool and comfortable Saturday night and partly cloudy. Low in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny and lower 80s Sunday.

Clear and upper 50s Sunday night.



WARMING UP INTO THE NEW WEEK

Low to mid 80s and sun and clouds Monday.

Low to mid 60s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80s Tuesday.

Mid 60s and cloudy Tuesday night. High around 80° next Wednesday.

Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance.