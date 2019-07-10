Humid with isolated afternoon storms Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny early with isolated showers or storms into the afternoon. High in the upper 80’s and heat index into the low to mid 90’s. Be sure to stay hydrated, especially working outdoors. Isolated showers or a stray thunderstorm tonight, mainly early.

STORMS THURSDAY, SOME STRONG/SEVERE

A cold front will be approaching Thursday, this will fire off scattered showers and storms. Some storms into the afternoon could reach severe status, as the cooler air mass moves in. High Thursday in the mid 80’s. Thursday night showers and storms, mainly before 10pm. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

NICE WEATHER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Cooler and less humid on Friday. High around 80° with sunny skies. Cooler Friday night, low in the lower 60’s. Mostly sunny and warmer into Saturday. High in the mid 80’s. Mid to upper 60’s Saturday night.

ISOLATED STORMS, HOT SUNDAY AND NEXT WEEK

Hazy and humid for Sunday with a chance for isolated afternoon storms. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Hazy, hot and humid for Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the upper 80’s on Monday and 90° for Tuesday. Isolated afternoon and early evening storms are possible. Partly sunny on Wednesday with a chance for an afternoon storm. By Wednesday a tropical disturbance, currently in the Gulf of Mexico could impact the Ohio Valley, but the storm track is still uncertain. High Wednesday in the upper 80’s.