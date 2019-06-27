Humid with afternoon storms Thursday

Afternoon storms are possible for the end of the week and weekend

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

There will be partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the mid-60s Thursday. The high will be in the upper-80s.

Increasing humidity and dew points into the upper-60s are expected into the afternoon. There will be sun and clouds with isolated afternoon storms.

Much like Wednesday, everyone won’t see rain.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-60s and humid Thursday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

AFTERNOON HEAT BUILDS STORM RISK FRIDAY & SATURDAY

It will be humid and warm Friday, with a high in the upper-80s. Isolated afternoon storms are possible.

Another round of afternoon storms are possible Saturday, with showers and storms likely Saturday night. The low will be in the lower-60s.

Early storms are possible Sunday with partly sunny skies into the afternoon and a high in the mid-80s.

CONTINUED HUMIDITY WITH AFTERNOON STORM RISK NEXT WEEK

Isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday, and it will be humid with a high in the mid- to upper-80s. Sunshine and clouds are expected Tuesday, with a high in the mid-80s.

There’s a storm chance for Wednesday and Thursday, mainly afternoon and early evening. The highs are expected to be in the mid-80s and humid.