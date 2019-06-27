Humid with afternoon storms Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
There will be partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the mid-60s Thursday. The high will be in the upper-80s.
Increasing humidity and dew points into the upper-60s are expected into the afternoon. There will be sun and clouds with isolated afternoon storms.
Much like Wednesday, everyone won’t see rain.
Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-60s and humid Thursday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
AFTERNOON HEAT BUILDS STORM RISK FRIDAY & SATURDAY
It will be humid and warm Friday, with a high in the upper-80s. Isolated afternoon storms are possible.
Another round of afternoon storms are possible Saturday, with showers and storms likely Saturday night. The low will be in the lower-60s.
Early storms are possible Sunday with partly sunny skies into the afternoon and a high in the mid-80s.
CONTINUED HUMIDITY WITH AFTERNOON STORM RISK NEXT WEEK
Isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday, and it will be humid with a high in the mid- to upper-80s. Sunshine and clouds are expected Tuesday, with a high in the mid-80s.
There’s a storm chance for Wednesday and Thursday, mainly afternoon and early evening. The highs are expected to be in the mid-80s and humid.