Humid, Isolated strong storms possible at times Wednesday

Wednesday is looking a bit stormy with rounds of downpours and thunderstorms expected and a chance for a few stronger storms -- Here's a walk-through of what to expect:

TONIGHT

Rain chances and humidity increase through the night. Clouds will build in through the evening with a few stray showers or a storm possible before midnight. Any rain overnight will be isolated, with rain and storms becoming more likely into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be around 70°.

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of downpours and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, starting as early as the morning commute. A complex of storms moving toward the region from the northwest will bring a chance for heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms for the start of the day. Additional scattered rain and storms will develop through the afternoon and especially into the early evening. Any of the afternoon and evening storms may be strong and produce some gusty wind. Heavy rainfall is also likely with any of the thunderstorms Wednesday and localized flooding will be possible.

Scattered rain and storms will begin tapering off by midnight. Overnight precipitation will be isolated as dew points begin falling. Though not as humid by daybreak, there will still be some stickiness to the air. Morning lows will be around 70° with scattered clouds.

THURSDAY

Dew points drop through the day Thursday, making it feel less humid. It will also be a little cooler. The day begins with scattered clouds as a cold front sweeps through our region. There will be a low chance for an isolated shower to develop as that front settles through the region. The best chance for any stray showers will be during the first half of the day. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

Clouds will clear out into Thursday night. It will be a much less humid and cooler night. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Great weather to end the workweek with some Friday sunshine, low humidity, and a cooler daytime high in the lower 80s. We begin heating up again Saturday with more sunshine. Sunday will be much more humid with some sun and a chance for late-day thunderstorms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.