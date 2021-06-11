Humid conditions sticking with us for a few more days – when does the relief come?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, June 11, the ODH reported a total of 1,106,411 (+347) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,836 (+59) hospitalizations and 8,209 (+8) ICU admissions. A total of 5,434,851 people -- or 46.5% of the state's population -- has started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,313 from the previous day.