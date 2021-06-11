Humid conditions sticking with us for a few more days – when does the relief come?

FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADINES
- Humid conditions are sticking around a couple more days. This includes your Friday night with overnight lows dropping near 60. It will still be a bit muggy and there is the chance for some shallow fog into Saturday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible overnight although most places stay dry.
- The weekend will be mostly dry with small chances of rain or storms. Saturday will be partly sunny with a stray storm possible. A better chance of rain will come into the region overnight Saturday into Sunday but even then, the coverage of showers and storms will be hit and miss.
- A cold front will approach the region and sweep through on Sunday bringing cooler temperatures to start the work week. In the wake of the front, a weak disturbance will trigger the chance of another shower or storm on Monday but with lowering humidity levels.
- Better weather on the way through the middle of next week. By Wednesday, highs will be in the low 70s with more comfortable humidity levels. The next storm system approaches late week into next weekend, heating things up by next Friday.