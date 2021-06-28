Humid and warm with isolated storms Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and muggy. Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. Dew points in the upper 60s for a muggy morning. Sunshine and clouds this morning.

Temperatures moving into the upper 80s today with heat index in the lower 90s.

Isolated showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening. Stay hydrated and find shade for frequent breaks on the job.

Low around 70° overnight. Early showers and storms, and cloudy skies overnight.



ANOTHER STEAMY DAY TUESDAY

Hazy, hot and humid Tuesday. High in the upper 80s and heat index in the mid 90s. Again, we’ll see showers and storms develop into the afternoon and early evening hours.



DAMP WEDNESDAY AS COOLER AIR MOVES CLOSER

Mainly cloudy into Wednesday morning. Low in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. High in the low to mid 80s.

Mid 60s with scattered storms and showers Wednesday night.



COOLER LATE WEEK AND FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Cooler and less humid Thursday. Scattered showers likely. High in the upper 70s.

Low to mid 60s Thursday night with a chance for a shower.

Mid 70s Friday. Isolated shower chance with partly sunny skies.

Low 60s with an isolated shower Friday night.

Mid 70s for the weekend. Partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower both Saturday and Sunday for the Fourth of July.

High around 80° for Monday with a chance for a few showers and storms.