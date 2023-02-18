It is no secret that this winter has been warm across both Ohio and Pennsylvania. Overall, January was an unseasonably warm month, and this has continued to be the case this month. Let’s look at how the temperatures have played out over the first 18 days of February.

What are the normal high and low temperatures in February for the Youngstown area?

February is typically the second coldest month of the year. The normal high temperature during the month ranges from the middle 30s at the start to the low 40s by the end. Low temperatures range from the upper teens to the middle 20s.

How warm has February been so far in Youngstown?

Through the first 18 days of the month, the average temperature is sitting at just over 36°, which is over 8° warmer than normal. To put into perspective just how warm it has been this month, if the average temperature for February stays at 36 for the rest of the month, then the month will go down as the fourth warmest February on record.

Here is a look at the high temperatures so far this month and their departure from normal:

Date High Temperature Departure From Normal 2-1 27° -8 2-2 36° +1 2-3 24° -9 2-4 32° -3 2-5 48° +13 2-6 43° +9 2-7 55° +19 2-8 47° +11 2-9 68° +32 2-10 45° +9 2-11 42° +6 2-12 53° +16 2-13 53° +16 2-14 52° +15 2-15 69° +32 2-16 58° +21 2-17 59° +21 2-18 44° +6 February High Temperatures and Departure from Normal

As you can see in the table above, most of this month has featured above-average temperatures. There have only been three days with below-normal temperatures, with those coming at the beginning of the month.

What are temperatures looking like for the next week?

Warmer temperatures will continue to be the story over the next several days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s each of the next four days. Thursday will be unseasonably warm, with near record-breaking temperatures in the forecast. High temperatures will not drop into the 30s until the end of next week.

High temperatures over the next five days.

Looking beyond the next few days, it appears that temperatures will continue to trend above normal as we head into the end of the month.