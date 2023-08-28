The tropics are becoming very active. The named storms are increasing this week in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

You can see where the current tropical storm and hurricanes are at the National Hurricane Center.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is already into the “F” and “I” names.

Idalia is expected to push through the Northeast Gulf of Mexico and plow into the Western Florida coast late Tuesday and into Wednesday. You can find the storm on Interactive Radar here.

Idalia is not expected to impact our part of the country at this time. We will watch the storm closely as it moves into the southeastern United States.

How do I say Idalia?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is pronounced “ee-DAL-ya”.

Below is a list of the 2023 tropical storm and hurricane names. You can see how each is pronounced according to the National Hurricane Center.

2023 Tropical Storm & Hurricane Names in the Atlantic

Arlene, ar-LEEN

Bret, bret

Cindy, SIN-dee

Don, dahn

Emily, EH-mih-lee

Franklin, FRANK-lin

Gert, gert

Harold, HAIR-uld

Idalia, ee-DAL-ya

Jose, ho-ZAY

Katia, KAH-tyah

Lee, lee

Margot, MAR-go

Nigel, NY-juhl

Ophelia, o-FEEL-ya

Philippe, fee-LEEP

Rina, REE-nuh

Sean, shawn

Tammy, TAM-ee

Vince, vinss

Whitney, WHIT-nee