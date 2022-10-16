A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.

First of all, the cold air will be a big story with this storm system. The low pressure system will bring high temperatures that will be near 20 degrees below average Monday through Wednesday and even bring the chance for a freeze throughout the week.

This storm system will also set the stage for the first wintry lake effect event of the season in our area. The cold temperatures combined with a southwest wind will create a lake effect rain band over Lake Erie starting during the day on Monday.



Now, with the wind setup from the southwest. The lake effect rain band will stay confined mostly to the Ohio and Pennsylvania coastline on Monday, but there will be some chances for showers across our area especially in Mercer and Trumbull counties.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow shows the lake effect rain band confined mostly to the Lake Erie shoreline.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker video from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Monday Night. The green represents rain, the blue represents snow, and the pink represents a rain/snow mix.

However, the flow over the lake will shift to more out of the northwest on Monday night which will bring colder air into the Valley. This will also allow the lake effect precipitation from Lake Huron to interact with the lake effect precipitation from Lake Erie which will bring chances of precipitation to the entire Valley.



The cold air will change rain showers over to snow showers in most locations Monday night into the day on Tuesday. Rain and snow showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid from 8 p.m. Monday Night until 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The green represents rain, the blue represents snow, and the pink represents a rain/snow mix.

The best chance for any accumulating snow will occur Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday when the coldest air matches up with the best content of precipitation. As usual in events like this, the favored areas for snow accumulation will be in the snowbelt region along and north of I-80 and especially in the higher elevations of Mercer County.



Below are the projected future snowfall totals through Tuesday at 8 p.m. Keep in mind that some of the snow that is projected to accumulate on this model will melt and that the actual snowfall accumulation might be much lower than this. However, some locations could certainly see some accumulating snowfall early this week.