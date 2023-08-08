(WKBN) — We are working our way through a cooler-than-normal summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. We are currently 0.5° F below normal with our average temperature based on the meteorological summer (June/July/August).
We will have to wait and see how August ends before we put the numbers in the record book. The weather forecast for this week does not have any 90° F readings in it.
Have we hit 90° this summer?
It all depends on how you look at it. If you look at an astronomical calendar, we have not hit 90° F this summer to this point. Astronomical summer started on June 21.
If you look at meteorological summer, we have hit 90° F one time.
The recorded weather records this summer in Youngstown, Ohio have one 90° F day so far. That took place in early June. We hit 90°F on June 2 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.
What is the average number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown, Ohio?
The average number of days in Youngstown at 90° or higher during meteorological summer is nine.
|Month
|Average # of days at 90° or higher
|June
|2
|July
|4
|August
|3
Hottest temperature during meteorological summer
The hottest temperature during the meteorological summer in Youngstown has been 90° F so far.
Below you will see a list of days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000.
|Year
|# of Days
|2000
|0
|2001
|8
|2002
|15
|2003
|0
|2004
|0
|2005
|12
|2006
|4
|2007
|8
|2008
|3
|2009
|4
|2010
|9
|2011
|9
|2012
|16
|2013
|4
|2014
|0
|2015
|2
|2016
|6
|2017
|2
|2018
|13
|2019
|10
|2020
|14
|2021
|4
|2022
|10
The years with the most days at 90° or higher during the meteorological summer were both 1933 and 1943. Both years featured 36 days during the June through August season with readings at 90° or higher!
Month-by-month records are below:
|Month
|Record # of days at 90° or higher
|June – 1943
|17
|July – 1931
|17
|August – 1995
|12