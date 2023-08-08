(WKBN) — We are working our way through a cooler-than-normal summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. We are currently 0.5° F below normal with our average temperature based on the meteorological summer (June/July/August).

We will have to wait and see how August ends before we put the numbers in the record book. The weather forecast for this week does not have any 90° F readings in it.

Have we hit 90° this summer?

It all depends on how you look at it. If you look at an astronomical calendar, we have not hit 90° F this summer to this point. Astronomical summer started on June 21.

If you look at meteorological summer, we have hit 90° F one time.

The recorded weather records this summer in Youngstown, Ohio have one 90° F day so far. That took place in early June. We hit 90°F on June 2 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

What is the average number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown, Ohio?

The average number of days in Youngstown at 90° or higher during meteorological summer is nine.

Month Average # of days at 90° or higher June 2 July 4 August 3 Youngstown averages nine days at 90° from June 1 through August 31.

Hottest temperature during meteorological summer

The hottest temperature during the meteorological summer in Youngstown has been 90° F so far.

Below you will see a list of days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000.

Year # of Days 2000 0 2001 8 2002 15 2003 0 2004 0 2005 12 2006 4 2007 8 2008 3 2009 4 2010 9 2011 9 2012 16 2013 4 2014 0 2015 2 2016 6 2017 2 2018 13 2019 10 2020 14 2021 4 2022 10 Days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000 in Youngstown.

The years with the most days at 90° or higher during the meteorological summer were both 1933 and 1943. Both years featured 36 days during the June through August season with readings at 90° or higher!

Month-by-month records are below: