Everyone across the Valley is waking up to cold temperatures Sunday morning. Some of you are waking up to some light snowfall as well. Old man winter has a grip on the Valley and he does not plan on letting up anytime soon.

There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below.

Light snow possible Sunday, but the cold will be the story

There are some light snow showers pushing across parts of Mercer and Trumbull counties Sunday morning. There will be additional chances of snow showers throughout the rest of the day.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker below shows that these snow showers will primarily stay along and north of I-76.



Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid from 11 a.m. (November 13th, 2022) to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Notice that the temperature will be above freezing for most of the day. The above freezing temperatures combined with the light snowfall will mean that there will be little to no accumulation across the area.



However, the big story will be the cold temperatures Sunday. A northwest wind sustained at 10-15 MPH with gusts over 20 MPH will make it feel like the temperature is in the mid to upper 20s for much of the day today.

The forecasted “feels like” temperature at 2:30 PM is shown below:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker “feels like” temperature for Sunday at 2:30 p.m..

More chances for wintry precipitation?

The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.



On Tuesday, a disturbance will start to push into the Valley and rain/snow showers will become likely by Tuesday afternoon. You can see a regional overview of the storm system on the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker below:

Future Tracker valid from 8 a.m. Tuesday to midnight Thursday



Right now, the storm system is forecasted to be weak which will prevent significant snowfall accumulations. It is likely that there will be a mix of rain/snow showers late Tuesday into the day on Wednesday, but right now the temperatures are forecasted to stay above freezing which will prevent accumulation.



However, there are a couple of models that do bring accumulating snowfall during the day on Tuesday into Wednesday. This is a forecast that will change and I will continue to track this storm system’s potential threats to the Valley.

First significant lake effect snow event of the year?

The storm system that pushes through the area on Wednesday will set the stage for the first significant lake effect snow event of the year for the primary snowbelt. A cold northwesterly wind will take advantage of warm lake temperatures that will bring the threat of accumulating snow.

This event is a few days out, but the probability of a couple inches of snow in northern Mercer and Trumbull counties is increasing. The Future Tracker shows this lake effect band below.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid from midnight Thursday to midnight Saturday

How cold is it going to get?

This active wintry pattern will continue to bring colder air to the Valley. The cold air coming next weekend will probably be the coldest of the season with highs only around freezing and low temperatures in the upper teens possible.