Last week featured the hottest temperatures for many and high humidity caused the heat index to rise across the U.S.

One event is making use of hot air this weekend in Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman is happening through this evening in Canton ahead of the new Hall of Fame enshrinement next weekend. Sunday, you can ride on a tethered hot air balloon.

This might get you thinking: How does hot air make the balloon rise? It is time to dust off those chemistry textbooks from high school, because today’s lesson is about density.

First of all, the reason that hot air makes a balloon rise is relatively simple. The hot air inflating the balloon is less dense (lighter) than the surrounding air and this causes it to rise.

The same is true when using helium to inflate party balloons. The gas helium is lighter than our atmosphere, and therefore, if a balloon is inflated with helium, then it will rise.



The answer is simple, but a natural follow-up question would be: Why does temperature affect the density of air? This is where the chemistry lesson comes in.



Density is defined as: the mass of a substance per unit volume and is expressed as the mathematical equation below:

The equation is simple, but the key is “per unit volume.”

The density of a substance is directly related to it’s volume. The higher the volume, the lower the density if the mass stays constant. When the temperature of a gas increases, then the volume that the gas occupies also increases as the molecules increase in speed. Therefore, the density decreases and that gas will become lighter than surround air.

Difference in speed of molecules between cold air and hot air.

In fact, hot air balloons are a physical manifestation of increasing volume by increasing temperature. Prior to the deployment of the balloon, the balloon is deflated and small in size. However, once the balloon is filled with hot air, you can see the size of the balloon grow. The volume literally increases before your eyes which lowers the density and allows the balloon to lift off. You can watch a timelapse of hot air balloon inflation below:

Timelapse of hot air balloon inflation.

A similar process occurs in our atmosphere, but instead of a balloon, the physical mechanism is a thunderstorm cloud. The sun warms the surface of the Earth which then warms the atmosphere above it. Naturally, during the day, the atmosphere is warmer near the ground then it is higher up. When warm air near the surface is forced vertically (let’s say by a cold front), then the warm air finds itself warmer then its surroundings and continues to rise. This process, similar to a hot air balloon, is how a thunderstorm forms.

Formation of a thunderstorm cloud.



​In this case, the “balloon” is the thunderstorm cloud itself. It grows from a small cloud into a large storm cloud. However, wants the warm air intake is shutoff, the cloud shrinks as rain falls out of it.

I hope you get out to enjoy the hot air balloons!