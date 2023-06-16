(WKBN) – We are moving into Father’s Day weekend and approaching the official start of summer. The summer season starts when the summer solstice takes place.

When does Summer start?

The official start of summer this year (2023) is on June 21st.

What time does Summer start?

The summer solstice takes place at 10:58 a.m. EDT on June 21, 2023

We are in the hottest season of the year

Summer season is the hot time of the year. We will see our average temperatures climb through the end of June into the middle of July.

The average high temperature will max out at 83°F in Youngstown, Ohio.

Remember, that is the normal high temperature. To get the average to create a normal temperature, you need readings that are higher and lower. We pushed well above the average at times through the years.

What is the hottest temperature on record?

The hottest high temperature in Youngstown, Ohio is 103°F. That took place on July 10th, 1936.

We have also had some hot summers throughout the years. It is interesting that we have not had many in recent years.

We have not recorded a top ten hottest summer in 28 years in Youngstown, Ohio!

When was the hottest summer?

The hottest summer took place in 1934. The average temperature (high & low averaged together) was 74.6°F.

The summer average is created from the average temperature of June, July and August.

Rank in Top 10 Year Average Temperature 1 1934 74.6 2 1943 74.3 3 1933 74.1 4 1931 73.6 5 1898 73.2 6 1942 73.1 7 1949 73.1 8 1939 73.0 9 1995 73.0 10 1938 72.9 Top Ten Warmest Summers on Record for Youngstown, Ohio

When was the hottest June?

The hottest June on record for Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1934 with an average temperature of 76.2°F.

The most recent top ten hottest June on record was in 2021 with an average temperature of 70.6°F. It currently sits in the #10 spot for hottest Junes on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

When was the hottest July?

The hottest July on record for Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1934 with an average temperature of 77.3°F.

The most recent top ten hottest July on record was in 2020 with an average temperature of 75.3°F. It currently sits in the #8 spot for hottest Julys on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

When was the hottest August?

The hottest August on record for Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1947 with an average temperature of 75.3°F.

The most recent top ten hottest August on record was in 2021 with an average temperature of 73.5°F. It currently sits in the #10 spot for hottest Julys on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

Since the year 2000, we have only had one other top ten hottest August on record. That took place in 2016 with an average 74° holding the #7 spot.

We are off to a slow start with cooler temperatures than normal, so far. The average temperature to today’s date (6/16/2023) is 63.3°F. We are currently running 2.3°F below normal.

The weather forecast is looking warmer into next week to start summer!