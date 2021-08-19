Hotter weather building back into the region, much more sunshine in the forecast to end the week

TONIGHT

Rain ends early this evening and the clouds will be breaking up through the evening. Pockets of fog are possible overnight, especially in rural, low-lying areas and valleys. Fog may be dense in spots by morning. It will turn a little cooler tonight. Lows drop toward the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking like the nicest day of the workweek. It will feature a lot more sunshine compared to the last several days. Once any morning fog burns off, the rest of the morning will be mostly sunny. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds through the afternoon. A pocket of drier air builds into the region, lowering dew points across most of the Valley. Dew points have been hovering around 70° all week, making it feel quite tropical. Expect dew points to drop into the lower to mid-60s Friday. With the drier air, rain chances will be much lower and a dry day is expected. However, drier air may not make it all the way down to southern Columbiana County, so a more humid afternoon compared to the rest of the Valley is on the table there and that would come with a very slight chance for an isolated shower to develop in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer, climbing to the mid-80s for highs. More high school football games are slated for Friday evening and will kickoff to a toasty start. Temperatures will be around 80° as the games begin. Temperatures fall to the lower 70s by the final plays. Overnight lows will return to the lower 60s under a mostly clear sky. Pockets of fog are possible for the area Friday night.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be very similar to Friday with sunshine, a few scattered clouds in the afternoon and toasty temperatures reaching the mid-80s. There will be a small chance for an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm to develop during the afternoon. Dew points won’t be as high as the last several days but still hover in the slightly sticky level. Saturday night is looking quiet and dry with a few clouds around. Expect lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures stay toasty through the rest of the forecast period. Highs will approach the upper 80s to end the weekend Sunday. There is a slightly better chance for some isolated rain and storms into the late afternoon and evening Sunday. We will also look for a few more clouds around to end the weekend. Next week will be off to a hot and humid start. Highs will return to the upper 80s Monday and near 90° Tuesday. Monday is looking dry and rain chances stay pretty low Tuesday. Spotty showers or storms are possible Wednesday and are likely Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.