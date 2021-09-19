Hotter temps and humidity return Monday, drop-in daytime highs follow through the week

TONIGHT

A quiet and dry night ahead. We will have a few scattered clouds overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY

Monday will be warm and that humidity starts creeping back in as dew points jump back into the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80s. We start the day with sunshine and some scattered clouds. An increase in clouds is expected into the evening. There is also a slight chance at a passing shower or a storm into Monday evening. A passing shower remains possible early Monday night and it will be much warmer and more humid. Lows will be in the middle 60s with a breezy, southerly wind.

TUESDAY

We will have a lot of clouds around Tuesday, with peeks of sunshine. It will be humid but not as hot. Highs will reach the upper 70s. It will be a breezy day with gusts between 20-30MPH possible at times. Throughout the day will be a chance for a few spotty showers or storms. That risk is greatest for the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain chances climbing Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Fall officially begins Wednesday and a cold front will arrive, preparing to deliver a burst of fall weather. We will have lots of clouds around with temps around 70° for highs. Rain and thunderstorms are likely with steady and heavy rain possible at times. The pattern turns much cooler on the back side of this system. Highs Thursday will only reach the lower 60s and a few showers or sprinkles will be possible. Highs stay in the 60s next Friday with some sun. We are also watching for a few passing showers or sprinkles Saturday. Highs stay in the 60s.

