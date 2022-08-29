MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly clear skies this morning, warm with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Hazy, hot and humid today. High in the lower 90’s but it’ll feel more like mid 90’s.

Chance for an early afternoon shower or storm. Scattered storms likely late day and into this evening.

SOME STORMS COULD PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS AND DOWNPOURS ARE POSSIBLE.

Off and on showers and storms tonight. Humid, with a low in the upper 60’s.



SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY

Showers likely Tuesday, with an isolated storm. High in the lower 80’s. Early evening showers Tuesday night, clearing late and overnight. Cooler, with a low in the upper 50’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Mostly sunny and cool weather for Wednesday. High in the upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and cool Wednesday night, low in the middle 50’s.

Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

Clear and cool Thursday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny and around 80° for Friday.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s for Friday night.



HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Nice weekend ahead, with a high Saturday in the low to mid 80’s. Mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s Saturday night.

Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the mid 80’s.