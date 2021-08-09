Hot, humid, and stormy pattern setting up for the workweek — Strong storms possible at times

TONIGHT

A round of evening showers with a chance for some rumbles of thunder works through the Valley early tonight. Additional spotty downpours or thunderstorms are possible overnight. It will be humid with scattered clouds. Lows will be around 70°.

TUESDAY

Plan for another humid day Tuesday. We start the day with a chance for morning rain and storms, along with plenty of scattered clouds. Any showers may produce heavy rainfall. The focus into the early afternoon will be how much sun we can get through the clouds. Early afternoon sun will spike temperatures to the upper 80s and will also put more fuel in the atmosphere for additional scattered rain and storms to develop into the latter afternoon and evening. We will have to keep an eye on any of the Tuesday afternoon storms with a chance for a few stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts. Any storms will also produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding is also a concern. Highs for the day will be in the upper 80s and heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperatures, will be in the middle to near upper 90s.

The risk for scattered showers or storms wanes into Tuesday evening. That said, a few isolated downpours or thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

We will be watching for more scattered showers and storms to develop as early as the morning commute Wednesday. Expect partly sunny skies at times and mostly cloudy skies during the periods of rain. Rounds of downpours or thunderstorms remain an elevated risk in the forecast through the afternoon and into the evening. Any storms, especially those that develop in the afternoon, may be a little strong. Severe wind gusts from stronger storms will be the main hazard, but localized flooding is also a concern. As we head deeper into the week, we will have dealt with several bouts of heavy downpours from thunderstorms and the chance for localized flash flooding will climb.

Wednesday will remain hot and very humid. Highs for the day reach the upper 80s to around 90°. The heat and high dew points will lead to heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperatures, reaching the middle to upper 90s at times. Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday night with a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Unsettled weather will continue for Thursday and Friday. It does look like a better chance for a dry start to the day Thursday with some morning sunshine. Highs Thursday are expected to reach 90° again, with heat indices as high as the upper 90s possible. Rain and storms become increasingly more likely into Thursday afternoon and evening, with another chance for stronger storms in the area. A cold front will be working into the area Friday and will bring widespread showers and storms, particularly throughout the afternoon and evening. Cooler weather will build in for the weekend, ending the stretch of heat and setting us up for a few cooler and dry days.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.