Hot and muggy with showers and storms in forecast

Tonight: Skies across the valley will stay mostly clear tonight as muggy air lingers. Lows will reach the upper-60s by Tuesday morning, especially in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. A sunny start to Tuesday morning will help temps rebound quickly. By noon, most of us will feel temperatures rise back into the low-80s with heat indices approaching the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Tuesday afternoon will continue to warm, with highs topping out in the mid-80s and heat indices near 90 in some spots. A cold front will approach in the late afternoon which will provide a focus for scattered showers and storms to develop. While severe storms are not expected, heavy downpours, lightning, and isolated gusty wind are possible. Rain and thunder will taper off after sunset.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday will bring us a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or storm is possible in the late afternoon, but coverage will be less than Tuesday. The majority of the day will be dry, and many will not see any rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Most of thursday will be dry, hot, and muggy with highs again in the mid-80s and heat indices pushing close to 90 degrees. Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, which will warm us up by a couple of degrees into the upper-80s. An isolated shower or storm could pop up. highs in the upper-80s.

The weekend will bring us a greater chance for rain and thunder. Both Saturday and Sunday will have scattered storms across the valley. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days.