(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and mostly clear skies this morning. Temperatures in the lower 70’s.

Another 90° day today, with higher humidity levels. Stay hydrated.

Mainly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms into the afternoon. Where storms develop they could generate damaging wind gusts.



COOLING THURSDAY

Cooler tonight, in the lower 60’s and mostly cloudy.

Mostly sunny Thursday and cooler, high around 80°.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.



TEMPERATURES TREND WARMER INTO THE WEEKEND

Low to mid 80’s and sunshine and clouds Friday.

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Friday night.

Upper 80’s and sunshine for Saturday.

Mid 60’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.



ISOLATED STORMS LATE WEEKEND

Much like today, an isolated storm chance into the afternoon Sunday. High around 90°.

Chance for isolated storms Sunday night. Low in the mid 50’s.



MUCH COOLER EARLY WEEK

High in the mid to upper 70’s and partly sunny.

Clear and mid 50’s Monday night.

Mid 70’s and partly sunny skies Tuesday.

Low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Partly to mostly sunny and a high around 80° Wednesday.