A strong low pressure system pushing across the northern Great Lakes will bring hot and humid conditions to the Valley today. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s and dewpoint temperatures in the low 70s will make it feel like the temperature is in the upper 90s today.

Please make sure to stay hydrated and cool if you are participating in outdoor activities.

Heat index values forecasted for 2 PM this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will provide ample energy for thunderstorm activity later tonight as a cold front pushes into the Valley. The thunderstorms today will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and numerous lightning strikes.





The timing for thunderstorm activity is still somewhat uncertain. Thunderstorms could fire in northern parts of the Valley around 4-5 PM this afternoon, but the more widespread activity will not arrive until after 8 PM as the actual cold front starts to push into the area. However, any thunderstorm during the day today will have the potential to produce severe weather.

WHAT: Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and lightning

WHEN: Any time between 4 PM this afternoon and midnight tonight

WHERE: All of northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

You can view the forecasted radar for severe thunderstorm potential below:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker for this afternoon’s thunderstorm potential.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of the Valley in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening. That is a 2 out of 5 on the severity scale. The most likely threats from tonight’s thunderstorm activity will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH and heavy rainfall.