Hot and humid for your Monday

The heat wave will stick around for most of next week with chances for afternoon storms
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…LOW: 67
— Mostly sunny Sunday with spotty showers possible…HIGH: 87
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday…HIGH: 91
— Warm and humid Tuesday with chance for thunderstorms…LOW: 70…HIGH: 89
— Chances for storms Wednesday…LOW: 71…HIGH: 90
— Chance for showers or storms Thursday…LOW: 71…HIGH: 89
— Chance for more thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny and cooler next Saturday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 77
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 78