Hot and humid Father’s Day with thunderstorms in the forecast

Heat indices in the lower 90s are possible into the afternoon on Father's Day with spotty storms expected -- Here's the timing of when storms develop:

FATHER’S DAY

A toasty and humid Father’s Day is setting up for the Valley. Highs will be near 90° and dew points will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. This will allow for heat indices to approach the lower 90s. The day begins with sunny skies. Clouds will begin bubbling up into the early afternoon and we will start keeping an eye out for some spotty showers and thunderstorms developing. Though rain and storms may be limited in coverage through the early afternoon, scattered rain and thunderstorms become more likely into the late-afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorms may be able to produce locally heavy rainfall. Localized flooding or pockets of flash flooding may be possible through the afternoon and early evening. Unlike the last several days when afternoon storms have developed, the chance for storms won’t fizzle out after sunset. We will have the chance for scattered rain and storms around the area Sunday night and some spotty rain or storms are possible into Monday morning. It will be a warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Monday is looking a bit cloudier than the last several days. The morning begins with some spotty showers or a thunderstorm and it will be a warm and humid start to the day. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s. Clouds will stick around throughout the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers and thunderstorms. With the added clouds, highs will only reach the lower 80s. Spotty showers or storms will continue into the early evening and taper off Monday night as the sun sets. Patchy fog will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front approaching the region Tuesday will bring a round of thunderstorms to the area. Tuesday is looking like the best chance for widespread showers and storms. After the cold front clears the area, rain chances will come down a bit with just low chances for a few stray showers expected during the middle of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.