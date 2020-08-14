Hot and humid end to the workweek

Friday is looking toasty with humid conditions leading to elevated heat indices through the afternoon. A few stray showers are also possible with rain chances climbing this weekend:

TONIGHT

Expect a warm and humid night. A stray shower is possible this evening and early into the night. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Lows drop to the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

We will stay toasty and humid Friday. Highs will be near 90° and with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70°, heat indices in the lower to mid-90s are likely. The day is looking partly sunny. We will have a slight chance at a stray afternoon or evening shower or downpour. The day won’t be a washout by any means but if you find yourself under one of the showers, you could have a brief period of some heavy rain.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday night with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s. We will have to keep an eye out for some overnight rain working into the area with the chance for showers and thunderstorms on the increase into Saturday.

SATURDAY

Saturday is looking like a cloudier day for the Valley. A storm system approaching the area from the south will bring an increasing risk for some showers and thunderstorms. While morning showers are possible, it is looking like the better chance at some spotty rain and storms around the area will be through the second half of the day. Highs will be around 80° and it will remain a bit humid through the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for showers or thunderstorms will linger Sunday and a few isolated showers are possible Monday as a cold front settles through the region. That front ushers in some cooler weather for the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.