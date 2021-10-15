Hoodie weather and rain showers in the forecast this weekend — Here’s what to plan for

TONIGHT

Friday Evening Severe Threat

The risk for strong to severe storms will continue into Friday evening. We have been helped out by a layer of slightly warmer air in the upper atmosphere, which has worked to limit the development of storms in the daytime heat. This evening, a cold front will be nearing the Valley and will put the lift in the atmosphere needed to get more storms to develop. The better support for stronger storms was in place earlier this evening. That said, there is still enough wind dynamics in the atmosphere through the late evening for a stronger storm or two. Severe chances fade into the night as the cooler air takes over.

Rain will be likely overnight into Saturday morning as the cold front sweeps through the Valley. Temperatures will slowly and steadily fall to around 60° by sunrise Saturday. Winds shift, coming out of the northwest later tonight, and will help pull in some cooler air through the morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Rain will be ongoing at daybreak Saturday as the cooler air takes over. Temperatures will be around 60° early in the morning but continue falling into the 50s through late-morning. It will become blustery with a northwest wind around 10-25MPH setting up for the day. Showers become more isolated in the afternoon with breaks in the clouds and some sun before sunset. Temperatures have a chance to return to around 60° with the peeks of sun before sunset. Additional isolated showers are possible into Saturday evening as lake-effect rain develops.

Saturday Night

Spotty lake effect showers are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be a blustery and much cooler night. Though cooler, lows will actually be right around average for the time of year. Average lows are in the lower 40s and forecast lows Saturday night will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday

Have your coffee mug ready for that pumpkin spice latte and dig those sweaters back out of the closet —Fall will have a firm grip on the Valley Sunday. It will be a breezy day with partly sunny skies. We will have spotty lake effect showers around, especially in the northern snowbelt. A few of the showers may produce a little hail or lightning and thunder, too. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s. The chance for showers will start to fade overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Skies become mostly clear toward daybreak with lows dropping to the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another stretch of dry days is in the forecast early next week, with a slow warming trend through mid-week. Monday will be mainly sunny with highs around 60°. We warm to the upper 60s Tuesday with more sunshine. Wednesday will also have a lot of sun with highs back around 70°. Our next chance for rain, after Sunday’s lake-effect showers, will arrive Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.