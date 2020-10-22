Highs Thursday nearly 20° above average, warmth will continue into Friday

Open window and sunroof weather the next couple days with very warm temperatures to wrap up the workweek. Enjoy it while we have it because the weekend will be much cooler:

TONIGHT

Areas of fog with drizzle and isolated showers are expected tonight. There will be little movement in temperatures through the night, with overnight lows in the lower to mid-50s. Temps may not drop out of the 60s overnight for southern parts of Columbiana county.

THURSDAY

Well above average temperatures are expected Thursday. A warm front lifts through the area early in the morning. This feature will come with a chance at some showers early in the day and a mostly cloudy start. Expect skies to gradually turn partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s. We are looking at a partly to mostly clear Thursday night. It will stay mild with lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday will also be unseasonably warm with daytime highs around 15°-20° above average. We will reach the middle to upper 70s for highs with a mostly sunny start to the day. Expect increasing clouds through the afternoon with a chance for a few isolated showers or a stray thunderstorms. A cold front approaches the Valley Friday evening and showers will become likely with embedded thunderstorms also possible. The timing may pose issues for high school football games with a chance at lightning delays. Showers will linger into Friday night as temperatures turn much colder, dropping to the upper 40s by daybreak.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some showers will linger Saturday morning, otherwise the rest of the day is looking fairly quiet and much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s. There will be a chance for a few showers Sunday, too. Any rain Sunday looks later in the day with highs remaining in the 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.