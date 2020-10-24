Highs Saturday around 30° colder than Friday — Here’s what to plan for this weekend

Our brief return to summer ends tonight with some rain and thunderstorms. The weekend temps will feel a little more appropriate for late October -- Here's the outlook:

FRIDAY EVENING

A line of rain and embedded thunderstorms will work though the Valley Friday evening. An isolated gusty thunderstorm is possible, capable of producing wind gusts near severe thresholds. The timing for a strong storm will be between 8PM and midnight. The risk for thunderstorms ends after midnight but lingering showers will continue through the night. A rapid drop in temperatures will accompany this cold front. Lows by Saturday morning drop into the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday begins with overcast skies and a chance for some sprinkles or drizzle through the morning. Much of the day will be overcast and it will also be much colder. Highs for the afternoon will be around 49°, a drop of 30° from Friday’s record high of 79°. Clouds will start breaking up into the evening.

Saturday Night

Skies clear out Saturday night. The clearing of the clouds will allow temperatures to drop quickly. We will be headed into frost/freeze territory with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the nicer day of the weekend. Skies start off sunny in the morning. Clouds will be on the increase through the late afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the mid-50s. We become overcast again Sunday night which will keep temperatures from dropping as much. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm system arrives Monday with a chance for showers returning to the area. Monday is also looking overcast. Scattered rain is likely to carry over into Tuesday. The overall pattern for the middle of the week hinges on a storm system that will come close to grazing the area and may provide a few showers mid-week. Colder air arriving next Friday will bring the risk for additional showers, especially in the snowbelt.

