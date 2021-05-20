Highs approach the record Friday, temps will start coming down a little bit this weekend

The average high for this time of year is in the lower 70s but we will be well above that to end the workweek and through the weekend:

TONIGHT

Just like the last few nights, we will be mainly clear and starry with only a few clouds around. Temperatures will also be just a few degrees warmer, as it has been each night this week. Lows will be comfortable, dropping to the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday is a record watch day. The record is 89° set in 1934 and I’m expecting highs in the upper 80s for the afternoon. Little change comes to the overall pattern and you can pretty much copy and paste the weather from Thursday. The day starts off mainly sunny and temperatures will reach the 80s by late-morning. Afternoon highs will be in upper 80s and the air will remain fairly dry. Dew points may near the lower 60s but it won’t be extremely humid by any means. The lack of moisture rich air will keep the area dry. Great weather for outdoor dining or grilling out Friday evening. It will be warm and very summer-like but temperatures will come down quickly as the sun sets. We will fall from the 80s to around 70° by 11PM. Friday night will be another dry night with just a few clouds around. It will continue trending a degree or two warmer than the previous night with lows in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another nice day for the area but we will start seeing some subtle changes in the overall pattern. It will still be warm but not as hot as Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s. I also expect a few more clouds around during the afternoon and a slightly better chance at a late-day isolated shower or storm. We will be keeping an eye out to our north with any showers that can reach the area developing to our north and settling into our area from the north/northwest. That said, with drier air remaining in place, rain chances will remain very low. Dew points will be in the 50s to near 60° through the day.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Though low, this will be the first night in the last several days where the overnight rain chance isn’t at 0%. A stray shower or an isolated thunderstorm is possible. We will have to continue monitoring conditions to our north/northwest for a renegade shower or storm rolling into the region as the pattern of the last several days starts to break down. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday

Sunday isn’t going to be a washout but the rain chances will continue to rise. The day starts off with some sun and a slight chance at a stray shower. Highs warm back to the mid-80s and it will be a bit more humid. The added moisture will also help in the development of a few isolated showers or storms, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will remain elevated Sunday night with isolated showers or storms possible. Lows will return to the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will continue rising Monday as this pattern we have been in breaks down. It will be more humid and a lot more clouds will be around the area. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely through most of the day with the added clouds keeping highs in the 70s. We will head back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated afternoon showers or storms are possible Tuesday. We will have a better chance for more wet weather Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.