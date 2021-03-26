HIGH WIND WARNING UNTIL 3PM

THURSDAY OUTLOOKMild this morning, with temperatures in the upper 40's to mid 50's. Mostly clear skies.Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds. High in the low to mid 70's. Late day showers likely toward 5 p.m.

HIGH WIND WATCH GOES ACTIVE OVERNIGHTShowers and thunderstorms tonight, some could be strong to severe. Winds pick up tonight. HIGH WIND WATCH goes active late Thursday overnight into late morning Friday. Damaging wind gusts can reach up to 45 mph or greater into the morning Friday.Windy with constant wind 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

WINDY WITH EARLY SHOWERS OR STORM FRIDAYEarly shower or thunderstorms Friday. Windy with constant wind 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.Morning high in the mid 50's with falling temperatures into the mid 40's into the afternoon.

COOLING FRIDAY NIGHT AND DRY FOR SATURDAYPartly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the mid 30's. Sun and clouds Saturday with a high in the low 60's.

SHOWER CHANCE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAYMid 40's Saturday night with an isolated shower chance. Cooler Sunday with cloudy skies and isolated showers. High around mid 50's.Low around 30° Sunday night with cloudy skies.

COOL MONDAY, WARMER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYPartly sunny and chilly Monday. High in the mid 40's. Lower 30's and partly cloudy Monday night. Partly sunny and a high in the upper 50's Tuesday. Slight chance for a late-day shower. Low in the mid to upper 40's and isolated shower Tuesday night. Low to mid 60's with isolated shower chance Wednesday. Lower 30's with a chance for an isolated shower.

COLDER NEXT THURSDAYColder for next Thursday, high in the mid 40's with an isolated shower chance.