This is a big weekend for both football and fairs across our region. Warmer temperatures and the risk for showers and storms will increase into the weekend.

High school football games will have great weather as an area of high pressure slips off to the east of our region sweeping in warmer temperatures.

The Youngstown State University game on Saturday will also be warm.

The risk for showers and storms will increase into the weekend. You can keep up with the showers and storms with Youngstown Weather Radar here.

Friday Night Football Forecast

Friday Evening Temperature Wind 7:00 PM 81° SE 5-10 mph 8:00 PM 77° SE 5-10 mph 9:00 PM 73° SE 5-10 mph 10:00 PM 71° SE 5-10 mph Friday Evening High School Football Forecast across NE Ohio and Western Pennsylvania

You can keep up with all the high school football scores here with Sports Team 27.

Friday night football is expected to be dry, but the risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will return into Saturday afternoon.

YSU – Youngstown State University Football Forecast