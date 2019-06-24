Heavy rain, strong storms possible Monday afternoon

There is a potential for severe weather as thunderstorms develop ahead of an evening cold front

MONDAY OUTLOOK

There is a chance for an early morning shower, with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s on Monday. Expect mainly cloudy skies for the late morning and early afternoon.

Dew points move from the lower-60s to the upper-60s. Increasing humidity will provide the moisture for heavy rain at times Monday afternoon and evening.

The widespread rain total is expected to be a half inch to 3/4″, with isolated areas in the 1.5 to 2″ range. Flash flooding is possible in these areas.

There is also the potential for severe weather as thunderstorms develop ahead of an evening cold front. Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-80s Monday.

HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG STORMS MONDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain and strong storms are likely into the evening hours around sunset. Storms weaken and diminish overnight with muggy temperatures in the mid-60s.

LESS HUMID TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

There is a chance for an early morning shower Tuesday, with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. The high will be around 80° and a little less humid.

It will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower-60s into Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s high will be in the lower-80s with a few isolated showers or storms possible. There will be a 40% chance with partly-sunny skies.

SUMMER-LIKE AND DRY LATE WEEK

Dry weather with sunshine and clouds is in the forecast Thursday and Friday. It begins to warm up, and we’ll feel an increase in humidity.

The high Thursday will be in the low- to mid-80s. It will be in the lower-60s into Friday morning.

Friday’s high will be in the mid-80s, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s into Saturday morning.

COOLER AIR BRINGS ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAY

Isolated storms are possible, with partly-sunny skies Saturday. The high is anticipated to be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will be in the lower-60s and mostly cloudy for Saturday night. It will be less humid and mostly sunny Sunday, with a high around 80°.

Temperatures will be in the upper-50s into Monday morning and partly cloudy. Sunshine and clouds are expected, with a high in the upper-70s for Monday.