Heavy rain likely Monday afternoon

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Moisture from the south coupled with an approaching cold front will bring afternoon rain with thunderstorms into the area. We had rain overnight, it was light, a trace to a tenth of an inch. Mainly cloudy for the morning with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower. Temperatures in the lower 60’s this morning. High today 77°. Muggy early afternoon with dewpoints in the upper 60’s. Rain could be heavy today, mainly between 1p and 6p. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Scattered showers early tonight with clearing skies by Daybreak as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. Cooler tonight, low in the lower 50’s.

COOLER BUT SUNNY TUESDAY, WARMER WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny Tuesday with a high in the lower 70’s. Mostly clear and cool into Wednesday morning, low in the upper 40’s. Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the mid 70’s.

THURSDAY STORMY BEFORE DRY FRIDAY

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely Wednesday night. Warmer, with s low in the mid to upper 50’s. Scattered showers and storms Thursday as a cold front moves easy through the Valley. Cool Thursday with a high only in the upper 60’s. Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers Thursday night, low in the upper 40’s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday, high around 70. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly sunny and mid to upper 70’s for Saturday. Slight chance for an afternoon storm. Upper 50’s Saturday night, with a chance for showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with a few showers for Father’s Day, high in the mid 70’s