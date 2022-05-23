Current Conditions: Temperatures have warmed up into the low 60s across our area but clouds have moved into our area which will inhibit further warming this afternoon.

Tonight: These clouds will continue to persist until later tonight and then they should dissipate some as temperatures drop into the low to mid-40s for a low.

Tomorrow: Additional cloud cover will move in tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow night: Clouds will start to clear out of the area and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Looking Ahead: On Wednesday, a warm front will start to push into the region. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of some showers Wednesday evening, but it should stay mostly dry during the day. Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will push into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania by Thursday night. Right now, severe weather is not expected but there could be some heavy rainfall rates associated with any embedded thunderstorms. Additional showers will linger during the day on Friday with high temperatures in the low 70s. The rain will clear out on Saturday which will allow the sunshine to return and temperatures will be pushing into the 80s on Sunday.

Memorial Day Forecast: The forecast is looking great for Memorial Day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.