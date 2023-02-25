The winter of 2022-2023 has been the warmest on record in many locations in the eastern United States. That trend continued this week when a record-breaking heatwave caused temperatures to soar above normal February values.

The average high temperature on Wednesday and Thursday was the highest ever recorded in numerous locations, including some right here in the Valley. The map below shows the rank of the average maximum temperature recorded compared to other values over the entire period of observations.

For example, if the average high temperature for Wednesday and Thursday was 75°F and the average high temperature for the same dates in 2022 was 74°F then 2023 would rank higher than 2022.

Data provided by the NOAA Regional Climate Centers

If the number is a “1” the average maximum temperature recorded was the warmest on record.

I would suggest not trying to count the number 1’s on the map, because it becomes difficult due to the sheer amount of records.

Here is a list of large cities locations that experienced record high temperatures this past Wednesday and Thursday:

City, State Wednesday High Temperature Thursday High Temperature Cincinnati, Ohio 74°F (+9° over previous record) 73°F (+1° over previous record) Corpus Christi, Texas 95°F (+4° over previous record) 88°F (tied previous record) Jacksonville, Florida 87°F (tied previous record) 88°F (+3° over previous record) Louisville, Kentucky 76°F (+5° over previous record) 73°F (+3° over previous record) Nashville, Tennessee 80°F (+7° over previous record) 85°F (+3° over previous record) San Antonio, Texas 90°F (+5° over previous record) 80°F (+3° over previous record) List of major United States cities that broke or tied record highs on both Wednesday and Thursday

In fact, the 85°F temperature recorded at the Nashville International Airport on Thursday is the highest temperature ever recorded during meteorological winter in Nashville (December through February).

Youngstown even got in on the action Thursday when the temperature reached 69°F at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport, which tied the record high set in 2017. This was a little over a week removed from a true record high on February 15, when the temperature also reached 69°F breaking a record set in 1954.

Meteorological winter lasts from December through February. Therefore, there are many locations in the eastern United States where this winter will go down as the warmest winter ever recorded. The map below shows the rank of the average temperature during the 2023 winter compared to every other winter on record.

Data provided by the NOAA Regional Climate Centers.

Is winter cancelled?

The occasion is rare when these mild winters transition smoothly into the spring and summer months. There is almost always a snap back to realty during the months of March and April.

This winter will likely be no different. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the two week period between March 11th and March 24th as a period of time where the eastern United States will likely experience below average temperatures.

Weeks 3-4 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

This map tells you to keep those jackets close by at least for another month or so.