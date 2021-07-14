Heating up Thursday, tracking another risk for storms

TONIGHT

A couple of stray downpours are possible early tonight with mild temperatures and humid conditions continuing. Dew points hover in the 60s, keeping it feeling sticky. Lows drop to around the mid-60s by daybreak. The chance for showers fades into the overnight with some scattered clouds around the region.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be both toasty and humid. Expect highs warming toward the upper 80s and a dry start to the day. We will have plenty of morning sun, followed by scattered clouds for the afternoon. A few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. The better chance for rain and storms comes Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. This feature will touch off rain and storms for the area as we come up on sunset and thereafter. An isolated strong storm is also possible into the latter part of our Thursday.

The chance for spotty downpours and thunderstorms continues Thursday night. It will remain mild and humid. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Expect another day that will be more soggy than dry. It will also be another day of bouts of heavy downpours. Scattered rounds of rain and storms are expected Friday with a lot of clouds around. It will be humid with highs in the lower 80s. The risk for rain and storms will continue into Friday evening and overnight. Lows will be back in the middle to upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will also be off to a soggy start with scattered rounds of downpours and thunderstorms continuing Saturday. Expect lots of clouds around Saturday and temperatures only making it to the upper 70s. Sunday also comes with a risk for a few isolated showers or storms, and a bit more sunshine. It is trending drier next week with, at least, a few dry days with some sun for the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.