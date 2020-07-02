Heat wave setting up for the area into the holiday weekend and next week

Temperatures will soar into the 90s for several days with heat indices likely to reach the middle to upper 90s at times -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

More of the same tonight with clear skies for the Valley. Temperatures will drop to a comfortable lower 60s overnight.

THURSDAY

We will be heating up through the end the week. Highs Thursday will rise to the upper 80s with several spots likely to be around 90°. It is looking like a mainly sunny day with a very high UV index likely. Make sure you have the sunscreen handy, with sunburn possible in as little as 10 minutes during the peak daylight hours. Thursday will be a bit on the humid side with dew points in the mid-60s for the afternoon. Thursday night remains quiet for the area. Skies will be clear, it’ll be a little muggy, and lows will drop to the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

The heat continues to climb Friday with highs expected to reach 90°. It will also be noticeably more humid through the day. Dew point will jump into the upper 60s, making it feel very muggy. The high dew points and heat will lead to heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperatures, in the lower to mid-90s during the peak heating hours. The day begins mostly sunny with some scattered clouds developing in the afternoon. There is a low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to develop during the warmest part of the afternoon. Any stray shower or storm that does develop will dissipate into the evening as the sun sets. The overnight will be warm, humid, and quiet. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The extended outlook is looking very hot and also pretty dry for the Valley. There will be very low chances for a stray shower or an isolated storm developing during the warm and increasingly more humid afternoons, but coverage would be very isolated with few, if any, expected to see raindrops through early next week. Temperatures will be in the 90s for several days and heat indices are likely to climb to toward the middle to upper 90s into early next week.

–Some things to keep in mind–

–Make sure you check the back set of the car before exiting. Children and pets should not be left in vehicles as the interior car temperatures can reach dangerous levels in minutes.

–Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

–Check on elderly parents/grandparents/neighbors and make sure they have a way to stay cool

–Pets should be brought indoors. Animals will need to have cool, fresh water and shade

–be careful when taking pets on walks. Asphalt surface temperatures will be hot enough during the afternoon to cause burns on animal paws. If it’s too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for the paws.

