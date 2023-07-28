FIRST, THE HEAT

The hottest day of the Summer of 2023 is forecasted today. Highs will be in the low- to mid-90s this afternoon and there will be a dangerous heat index around 100°.

HEAT ADVISORY from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Drink plenty of water, find shade at the job site, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.



RELIEF IS COMING, BUT WITH STORMS TONIGHT

A cold front will sag South over the Valley later tonight after 10 p.m. Thunderstorms will move in from North to South late night and early overnight.

Damaging wind and torrential rain look to be the primary threats late tonight. Downdrafts from approaching storms could produce straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph. Downpours are possible as well with localized flash flooding possible.



EARLY THUNDERSTORMS AND HEAVY RAIN EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

Expect thunderstorms early morning Saturday, but as the cold front continues to drift South of the Valley, we’ll see mainly showers, isolated into the afternoon and early evening.



Y-LIVE SHOW AND OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL FESTIVAL

There is a lingering shower chance Saturday night for the Kid Rock concert at Wean Park Amphitheatre. Rain looks to be less likely by 9 p.m.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER STRETCH DEEP INTO NEXT WEEK

The air conditioners get a breather Sunday, with sunshine and clouds and a comfortable 80°.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s too. The next chance for rain won’t arrive until Thursday.

