Heat returns for Wednesday

Temperatures today are 20 degrees warmer than Labor Day

TUESDAY EVENING 33 PINPOINT WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and mild conditions into your Tuesday night with temperatures falling through the 70s into the middle 60’s for overnight lows.
  • Heat and humidity are back for one more day on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid and upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.
  • A few more clouds into the day on Thursday but with a dry atmosphere in place, we should keep our conditions dry just a little cooler.
  • Next chance of rain and storms comes back to the valley later Saturday evening and especially into Saturday night and Sunday with a cold front.
  • Cooler temperatures into next week.

