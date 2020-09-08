Heat returns for Wednesday

TUESDAY EVENING 33 PINPOINT WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and mild conditions into your Tuesday night with temperatures falling through the 70s into the middle 60’s for overnight lows.
- Heat and humidity are back for one more day on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid and upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.
- A few more clouds into the day on Thursday but with a dry atmosphere in place, we should keep our conditions dry just a little cooler.
- Next chance of rain and storms comes back to the valley later Saturday evening and especially into Saturday night and Sunday with a cold front.
- Cooler temperatures into next week.
For an hour-by-hour breakdown of your forecast including a detailed look at the next seven days, click and watch the video above.