Heat returns for Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKBe alert for some ponding on roads this morning from heavy rains yesterday. A Flood Warning is in effect for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull County. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60's. Chance for a few sprinkles early this morning. Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies today. Warmer, with a high in the mid 80's and becoming more humid.

CLEAR SKIES TONIGHTMostly clear tonight, with a low in the low to mid 60's.

SUNNY WEDNESDAY AND WARMWarm and sunny tomorrow. High in the mid to upper 80's and humid. Low to mid 60's and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

COOLING LATE WEEKCooling Thursday with a slight chance for a spotty shower and partly sunny skies. High in the mid toupper 70's. Cooler and less humid Thursday night, with a low in the mid 50's. Nice day for Friday, with a high in the mid 70's and sunshine and clouds.

LATE WEEKEND RAIN SHOWERS Partly sunny Saturday and a chance for a late day shower. High in the upper 70's. Chance for a scattered shower or storm Saturday night. Low in the lower 60's. Isolated showers and storms Sunday. High in the mid 70's. Isolated evening showers or storms Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 50's.

FALL-LIKE AND DRY EARLY WEEKCooler and partly sunny Monday, with a high in the lower 70's. Cool and clear Monday night, low in the upper 40's. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70's