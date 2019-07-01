Heat & humidity rising, triggering more storms

As storms develop, a few could turn a little strong with gusty wind and hail -- A breakdown of when to monitor for storms is included in the video

TONIGHT

Dew points will be climbing overnight, making it feel more humid by morning. Skies will be mostly clear for tonight with a few clouds around by morning. There is a chance for an isolated shower moving into the region by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Heat and humidity continue rising Tuesday. Highs surge to the upper 80s with dew points well into the 60s. This means the air will feel sticky and the combo of high heat and dew points will lead to head indices in the lower 90s.

We will transition back into the pattern of days that start with some sunshine and lead to pop-up hit-or-miss style downpours and storms. The risk for storms begins to rise into the late-afternoon and evening Tuesday. Spotty showers and storms continue into Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday has the potential of being a little more soggy. Scattered rain and storms will impact the area through the day. Between rounds of downpours and storms, we are looking at peeks of sunshine. It will be humid with highs in the mid-80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue with hot and humid days right into Independence Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for several days. During those warm and humid afternoons, pop-up downpours and storms will develop across the area. Heat indices will rise into the 90s.

