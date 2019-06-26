Heat & humidity bringing pop-up storms — Here’s when to watch for rain

It's finally feeling like summer and with the warmth come hit-or-miss variety showers and storms -- Here's when the risk for rain will be highest

The next several days are looking warm and humid. When you look at the forecast, you’ll see a lot of rain icons but keep in mind, none of the days in the forecast are looking like a complete washout.

The chance for storms will be greatest during the peak heating hours of the afternoon and early evening. For most days, the chance for storms will begin rising around noon with hit-or-miss showers and storms between 12PM – 6PM. Any rain or thunderstorms are likely to fizzle out as the sun begins to set.

Watch the video at the top for a detailed walk-through of the forecast or CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook.