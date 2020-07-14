Heat, humidity, and storms returning soon

A few feisty storms are possible later in the week as heat and dew points spike -- Here's the latest update on the timing and impacts:

TONIGHT

We have a beautiful night ahead. Skies will clear out this evening with a mainly clear sky overnight. Temperatures will be comfortable with an overnight low around 60°.

WEDNESDAY

We will be heating up again through the afternoon Wednesday. After a comfortable morning, temperatures reach the 80s by noon with mainly sunny skies through the morning. Some scattered clouds are expected into the afternoon as highs surge toward the upper 80s. There will be a little bit of stickiness to the air, but humidity levels won’t be too extreme. It is looking like a nice pool day but keep in mind, a very high UV index is likely so sunscreen up before heading out.

Wednesday evening will be a toasty one and it won’t be as cool overnight. Skies will be mostly clear early but increasing clouds are likely toward Thursday morning. Lows only drop to the upper 60s overnight.

THURSDAY

Stormy weather returns Thursday, along with a big spike in humidity. Dew points will rise toward the 70° mark, making it feel very humid through the day and providing ample fuel for thunderstorms. A round of rain and storms are possible in the morning with a period of partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for a complex of storms rolling through the region early in the day that could have embedded strong, gusty thunderstorms. We will look any morning clouds to break in the afternoon and the added sun would heat temperatures toward the upper 80s. That will also increase the risk for additional scattered storms developing for the afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe as well, capable of producing strong to severe wind gusts. The risk for rain and storms tapers Thursday night. It will be a humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The extended outlook is looking quite toasty again for the Valley. Highs will be back into the 90s heading into the weekend. After Thursday, rain chances will be low to wrap the week and kickoff the weekend. We will start seeing better chances for spotty afternoon and evening rain and storms by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.