Heat builds into the weekend with occasional storms — Here’s the weekend outlook

We are setting up for a warm and muggy weekend. All the heat will serve as fuel for occasional thunderstorms -- Here's the latest video update:

TONIGHT

Our evening thunderstorms will fizzle out early tonight. The rest of the night will be quiet with partly to mostly clear skies. Pockets of fog will be possible through daybreak Friday and a few spots may see dense fog. Lows drop to the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a nice day for the Valley. After the morning fog, expect sunshine with scattered clouds. Highs warm to the lower to mid-80s. The risk for rain is low but not at zero. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible through the afternoon as temperatures climb.

Friday night will be nice and quiet. The temperatures dip into the upper 60s by 11PM, then drop to the lower to mid-60s by daybreak Saturday. Expect mostly clear skies through the late-evening and overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will be heating up this weekend. Saturday will start off dry with sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s and it will be humid. By mid to late-afternoon, we will start looking for some pop-up downpours and thunderstorms around the region. The risk for rain and storms will continue through Saturday evening and fizzles out overnight.

Temperatures continue climbing Sunday, reaching the upper 80s. When factoring in dew points, heat indices will reach the lower 90s. The day will start off dry with spotty rain and storms popping up for the afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The workweek begins with hot temperatures continuing for the area. Highs will start to drop mid-week with an approaching cold front. The pattern stays stormy at times until that front sinks through the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.