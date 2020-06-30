Heat building with several days around 90° likely

Temperatures are slated to warm into the end of the week and remain toasty well into next week -- Here's the Tuesday evening update on the heat:

TONIGHT

Tonight will remain quiet and fairly comfortable. Dew points will stay in the lower to near mid-60s meaning there will be some stickiness to the air but it won’t be extreme humidity overall. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s for overnight low.

WEDNESDAY

More of the same for the Valley Wednesday with warm weather and sun. The day starts with sunny skies and will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon. Dew points will be in the lower to mid-60s, so there will be a little stickiness to the air but it won’t be extreme humidity. Daytime highs will return to the mid-80s and the UV index will be high for the area. The day will be mainly dry across the area, though there is a slight chance that a couple spots could see a quick sprinkle during the afternoon. There will be enough moisture in place that a few of the afternoon clouds may be able to produce a couple raindrops. Overall, the day will be dry with few if any seeing a drop of rain.

Wednesday night will be quiet and clear again. It may feel a tad humid with overnight lows in the middle to lower 60s.

THURSDAY

We will be heating up to end the week. Highs Thursday will rise to the upper 80s with several spots likely to be around 90°. It is looking like a sunny day and will remain mainly dry. UV indices will remain high so make sure you have the sunscreen handy. Thursday will also start turning a bit more humid as dew points rise toward the mid-60s through the afternoon. Thursday night remains humid with clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The extended outlook is looking very warm and also very dry. There will be very low chances for a stray shower or an isolated storm developing during the warm and increasingly more humid afternoons, but coverage would be very isolated with few, if any, expected to see raindrops. Temperatures will be heating up for the area, too. We are looking at several, back-to-back days with highs around to slightly above 90°.

